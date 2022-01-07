Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $30,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $105.71 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

