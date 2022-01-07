Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 115,774 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 115,774 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.26% of Imperial Oil worth $57,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $126,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMO opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

