Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in December

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tosoh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Tosoh has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

