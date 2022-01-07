Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,867,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Touchpoint Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Touchpoint Group
See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.