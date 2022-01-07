Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,867,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

