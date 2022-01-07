Tourist Token (TOTO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $20,062.26 and approximately $4.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.04 or 0.07627521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00074133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.90 or 0.99146885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

