TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 158,509 shares.The stock last traded at $32.66 and had previously closed at $32.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

