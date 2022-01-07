TPI Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 2.1% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock opened at $171.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

