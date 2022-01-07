TPI Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.1% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $266.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $121.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

