Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,255 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,876% compared to the average daily volume of 266 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

