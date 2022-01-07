Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KPLT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 691,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Katapult has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

