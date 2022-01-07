TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $130.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE:TRU opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.11 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

