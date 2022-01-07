TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. 1,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

