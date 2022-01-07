Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 36,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 68.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,124. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.