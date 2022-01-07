Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMCI. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,694 shares of company stock worth $9,767,148 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

