Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $104.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.