Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard by 155.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 312,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ opened at $45.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

