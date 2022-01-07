Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $499.33 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.12 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,731,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.33.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

