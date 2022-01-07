Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.80 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $785,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 38.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.05. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

