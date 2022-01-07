Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.82 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 2,132,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,357,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,459,000 after buying an additional 1,607,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

MTG stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.