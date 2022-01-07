Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 771 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $13,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of OSH opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $4,556,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,941 shares of company stock valued at $21,270,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

