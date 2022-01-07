Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Cap of $4.58 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00075474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.12 or 0.07541477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,914.40 or 0.99837171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

