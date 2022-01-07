Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.33. Tredegar shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 96,942 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $414.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $209.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.