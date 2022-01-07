Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $52.48 on Friday. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $46.39 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMICY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

