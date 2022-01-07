Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Trex worth $30,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $123.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.