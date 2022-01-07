Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Trimble stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

