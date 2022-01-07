Triterras (TRIT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT):

1/4/2022 – Triterras was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1/1/2022 – Triterras was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Triterras was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

12/18/2021 – Triterras was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – Triterras had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Triterras was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Triterras was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

12/4/2021 – Triterras was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Triterras was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Triterras was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

TRIT stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Triterras, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 104.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

