trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRVG. DA Davidson lowered their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

TRVG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

