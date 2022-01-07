Trollcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $246,884.90 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 36% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $246,884.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

