True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$7.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$644.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.18 and a 12 month high of C$7.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

