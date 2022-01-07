TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

