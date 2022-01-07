Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 110.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 79.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,498. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $65.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.37.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

