Truist Financial Corp Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 24,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

NYSE FDS opened at $449.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

