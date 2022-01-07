Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $104.84 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

