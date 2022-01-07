Truist Financial Corp Purchases 538 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGM. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $421.27 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $338.18 and a one year high of $453.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.55 and its 200-day moving average is $422.85.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.