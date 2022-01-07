Truist Financial Corp Sells 637,883 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,883 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

