Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,564 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,921.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

