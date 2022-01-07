Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,815 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Kroger worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth $68,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

