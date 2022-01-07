Truist Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $310.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCA. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

HCA stock opened at $254.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

