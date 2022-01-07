Truist Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $310.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HCA. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.
HCA stock opened at $254.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.71. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
