Truist Increases Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $30.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TVTY. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Tivity Health stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

