Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

SHAK stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.08 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.