TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.79. TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 43,860 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $678.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 397.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 237,412 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth about $2,746,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 108.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 71,775 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

