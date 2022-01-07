TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MEDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 49,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.