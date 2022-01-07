Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 20,297 shares.The stock last traded at $81.84 and had previously closed at $81.79.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $876.87 million, a P/E ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 0.59.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%.
Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)
Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.
