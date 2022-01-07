Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 20,297 shares.The stock last traded at $81.84 and had previously closed at $81.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $876.87 million, a P/E ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 135.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tucows by 429.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Tucows during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tucows by 102,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

