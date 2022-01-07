Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 472,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKC. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

