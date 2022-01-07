TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.16 million and $77,578.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 119,276,320,510 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

