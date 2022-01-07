TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.00

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.55), with a volume of 131283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.56).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.34%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

