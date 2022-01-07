Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises 3.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Twilio stock opened at $235.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

