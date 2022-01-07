U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,627,000 after purchasing an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.15. 106,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,503,254. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.