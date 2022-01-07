Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 217.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Shares of UBER opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

