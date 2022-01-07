UBS Group Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $416.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $415.00 to $416.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $439.24.

GS opened at $396.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.90. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

